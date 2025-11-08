Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan unite for historic spectacle, directed by Sundar C

Live
Tamil cinema is set for a historic cinematic moment as Superstar Rajinikanth teams up with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) for the magnum opus #Thalaivar173, directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sundar C. The announcement has sparked massive excitement among fans, marking a rare collaboration that celebrates over five decades of friendship and mutual admiration between two of Indian cinema’s greatest icons.
The film commemorates 44 glorious years of Raaj Kamal Films International, known for producing some of Tamil cinema’s most memorable works. Under the visionary production of Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, #Thalaivar173 promises to blend Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s signature grandeur and storytelling flair.
This project also reunites Rajinikanth and Sundar C nearly 28 years after their blockbuster hit “Arunachalam”, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Industry insiders and fans alike see this as a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration — one that not only celebrates cinematic excellence but also honours the enduring spirit and legacy of Tamil cinema.
Set for a grand Pongal 2027 release through Red Giant Movies, #Thalaivar173 is positioned as a true festival of cinema — a celebration of legacy, friendship, and artistic brilliance that promises to make history on the silver screen.