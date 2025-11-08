  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan unite for historic spectacle, directed by Sundar C

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan unite for historic spectacle, directed by Sundar C
x
Highlights

Tamil cinema is set for a historic cinematic moment as Superstar Rajinikanth teams up with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International...

Tamil cinema is set for a historic cinematic moment as Superstar Rajinikanth teams up with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) for the magnum opus #Thalaivar173, directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sundar C. The announcement has sparked massive excitement among fans, marking a rare collaboration that celebrates over five decades of friendship and mutual admiration between two of Indian cinema’s greatest icons.

The film commemorates 44 glorious years of Raaj Kamal Films International, known for producing some of Tamil cinema’s most memorable works. Under the visionary production of Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, #Thalaivar173 promises to blend Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s signature grandeur and storytelling flair.

This project also reunites Rajinikanth and Sundar C nearly 28 years after their blockbuster hit “Arunachalam”, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Industry insiders and fans alike see this as a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration — one that not only celebrates cinematic excellence but also honours the enduring spirit and legacy of Tamil cinema.

Set for a grand Pongal 2027 release through Red Giant Movies, #Thalaivar173 is positioned as a true festival of cinema — a celebration of legacy, friendship, and artistic brilliance that promises to make history on the silver screen.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick