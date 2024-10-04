  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Rajinikanth recuperates after hospital visit, ‘Vettaiyan’ promotions in full swing

Rajinikanth recuperates after hospital visit, ‘Vettaiyan’ promotions in full swing
x
Highlights

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for his next big release, Vettaiyan, set to hit theaters in multiple languages on October 10, 2024, recently had a health scare

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for his next big release, Vettaiyan, set to hit theaters in multiple languages on October 10, 2024, recently had a health scare. The Kollywood icon was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for an elective procedure a few days ago.

The procedure was carried out by interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish, and the actor remained under observation until yesterday. The good news is that Rajinikanth has returned home and is in good health. He is expected to rest for a few days, and fans have been expressing their relief and prayers for his swift recovery.

Meanwhile, the Vettaiyan team has arrived in Hyderabad to kick off the Telugu promotions. Given Rajinikanth's recent health situation, it is unlikely that the superstar will attend the promotional events, but fans eagerly await the team's plans. In addition to Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is also working on Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick