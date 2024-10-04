Live
Just In
Rajinikanth recuperates after hospital visit, ‘Vettaiyan’ promotions in full swing
Superstar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for his next big release, Vettaiyan, set to hit theaters in multiple languages on October 10, 2024, recently had a health scare. The Kollywood icon was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for an elective procedure a few days ago.
The procedure was carried out by interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish, and the actor remained under observation until yesterday. The good news is that Rajinikanth has returned home and is in good health. He is expected to rest for a few days, and fans have been expressing their relief and prayers for his swift recovery.
Meanwhile, the Vettaiyan team has arrived in Hyderabad to kick off the Telugu promotions. Given Rajinikanth's recent health situation, it is unlikely that the superstar will attend the promotional events, but fans eagerly await the team's plans. In addition to Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is also working on Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.