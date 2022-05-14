Ram Potheneni's 'The Warriorr' Teaser Is Out…

As the young actor of Tollywood Ram Potheneni is turning 34 tomorrow, the makers of his upcoming movie 'The Warriorr' dropped the teaser and made the day for all his fans… It is all known that Ram is essaying a cop role in this bilingual movie, he looked terrific in the teaser and upped the expectations on this movie…



Ram also shared the teaser of 'The Warriorr' movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Going with the teaser, Ram is introduced as Police officer Satya and as soon he takes the charge he starts taking a toll on the criminals and rowdies. One of the criminal's voiceover introduced Ram in this teaser and made us witness his characterisation! Then Aadhi Pinishetty looked completely in a village man style and is showcased as the antagonist. Even Nadhiya is also essaying a prominent role in this movie. Finally, the teaser ends on a high note as Satya warns all the criminals to change or run away from the city! Not to forget about the lead actress Krithi Shetty as she is shown as a radio jockey and owned a bubbly characterisation!

Sharing the teaser, Ram also wrote, "Aaaannnddd here it is!!!

Speaking about the movie, 'The Warriorr' is being helmed by N. Lingusamy and it is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Along with Ram and Krithi, even Ashi Pinishetty, Akshara Gowda, Bharatiraja, Chirag, Redin and Nadhiya are roped in to play the prominent characters. Rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part.

The Warriorr movie will hit the theatres on 14th July, 2022!