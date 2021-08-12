Rana and Venky in a web series?

According to the latest buzz, Rana Daggubati has picked a web series idea to digital giants Netflix and it seems like the 'Baahubali' actor also received a nod from the streaming platform.

So, Rana is now planning to bankroll a web series with him and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles. Venkatesh whose recent release Narappa also released directly on OTT platform and is planning to release his upcoming film 'Drushyam 2' on the digital platforms as well.

The streaming platform is grabbing the attention of the audience lately. So, Venkatesh also okayed this multi starrer web series for Netflix.

Rana Daggubati is working on Pawan Kalyan's next film Bheemla Nayak currently. The actor will soon announce his upcoming line up of films.

Stay tuned to us for more details of this prestigious project.