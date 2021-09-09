Rana Daggubati quizzed by Enforcement Directorate

Hyderabad: 'Bhallaladeva' of 'Baahubali' film, Rana Daggubati, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials on Wednesday, after he was summoned by the agency in connection with the drugs and money laundering case. He was reportedly grilled by them for hours.

The actor was questioned by the ED about his connections with the prime suspect Kelvin. He was also asked about his relationship with actor Navdeep. The entire focus of the officials was on the event in Dubai which was held a few years ago, wherein there were alleged financial transactions between Rana and Kelvin. When the actor was asked about the event-related transactions, his auditor, who was present, said there were no dubious transactions in Rana's account. The auditor informed officials that the actor's bank statements and account details are crystal clear; there are no irregularities.

Also, Rana denied having any connections with Kelvin. The ED recorded all statements of Rana, his auditor and his advocate. Kelvin was once again summoned to the ED office on Wednesday. He was grilled about his drug network. He was also questioned about his involvement in supplying drugs to Rana and the money he charged for supplying drugs and how he received payments from the actor? The ED officials also questioned him about the money exchange that took place between him and Rana during the Dubai event. They queried Quddus for his connection with Kelvin and how were they able to build up a network with celebrities. But both Kelvin and Quddus did not provide any crucial and satisfactory answers. For this reason, they were asked by ED to appear before them again whenever they are called.

The officials tried to link the answers provided by the suspects and witnesses in the drugs and money laundering-related case. The ED had earlier summoned 12 Telugu film actors in connection with the cases. So far Puri Jagannadh, Charmi Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandu and Rana have appeared before the agency. Actor Ravi Teja may arrive at the ED office on Thursday for questioning.