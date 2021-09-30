  • Menu
Rana to do a multi-starrer with Sharwanand?

Rana Daggubati looks comfortable with the multi-starrer. He always welcomes multi-starrers which comes in his plate. After starring alongside Pawan Kalyan in "Bheemla Nayak," he recently signed a Netflix series that also features Venkatesh Daggubati.

Now, the latest buzz is that Rana will do another multistarrer. As per the reports in the film circles, Rana will be seen in an upcoming project which also features Sharwanand. Both Rana and Sharwanand will have equal importance in the film. The film will mark the debut of a newcomer as a director. Popular production house Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the movie. The film's producers will officially make an announcement about the project soon.

Currently, Sharwanand is awaiting for the release of his next film "Maha Samudram," which also features Siddharth. Ajay Bhupathi is the film's director. Rana is busy with "Bheemla Nayak" and "Rana Naidu."

