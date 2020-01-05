Rashmika terms Mahesh 'cute'

The most-happening diva Rashmika Mandanna surprised everyone when she bagged the leading lady's role opposite Mahesh Babu in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru.'

The film is gearing up for release on January 11 and all eyes are on the Mahesh-Rashmika pair. Also, Rashmika has got a special super hit number 'He's so cute' in which she describes her love for Mahesh's character.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has interacted with her Twitter followers on Sunday morning ahead of the film's pre-release event.

When a fan asked her if there are any passionate romantic scenes between her and Mahesh in 'Sarileru, Rashmika' said that she and Mahesh share a cute relationship in the movie and that there are no passionate scenes between them.

She went on to say that their on-screen chemistry will be something to look forward to when the film hits screens for Sankranthi.

Undoubtedly, the Kannada beauty is making waves in T-town after a sedate start with 'Chalo'. But she followed it up with blockbusters like 'Geeta Govindam' and worked with teen sensation Vijay Devarakonda again in 'Dear Comrade'.

Moved to the big league in no time by bagging a film with Mahesh Babu and now all set to romance Allu Arjun in his 20th movie. Good going indeed!