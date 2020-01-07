Rashmika Trolled For Overacting, Branded Over-action Queen

Rashmika Mandanna is on a winning streak. All her movies are super hits and the Coorgie beauty is super busy with back to back movies. Rashmika was also the most googled south actress. We know Rashmika is an immensely talented girl who can give any actor a run for their money. That be the case, she's now basking the success of her recent releases.



Rashmika is now awaiting her next movie, which happens to be Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru in which she is seen playing the leading lady opposite none other than Superstar Mahesh Babu. The crew is going all out to promote the movie holding special events.

The latest was Sarileru Neekevvaru pre release event in which Rashmika couldn't stop going ga ga over the guest of honour, megastar Chiranjeevi. Addressing the crowd, Rashmika said that Chiru was her lucky charm. She says Chiru sir, you remember coming to my previous releases Chalo and Geetha Govindam which became superhits? Hearing this makes not only Mahesh delighted but also Chiranjeevi. What follows next is anchor Suma's statement who says that even she was the anchor for all the events of the movies that Rashmika mentioned to which the actress again turns to the megastar and says, Chiru sir did you hear that?

Those who watched Rashmika at the pre release event have trolled her bigtime on social media asking her why she couldn't talk normally on the stage. They have not only called her stage act overacting but also branded her the queen of overaction.

It's only natural for actors to go overboard at times to promote their movies. While some do it on the stage, others do it on social media. Have we not seen actors praising their movies and talking about its success even though it's a box office dud? All we can say is all is fair in the world of cinema.

Sarileru Neekevvaru will be released as a Sankranthi treat to Telugu audience. The film will have epic box office clash with Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuram lo. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and fans are hoping that the actor-director duo recreates the magic of their previous collaboration at the box office.