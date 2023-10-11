Rathinam Krishna turns emotional as ‘Rules Ranjann’ getting positive response from audience

Happening actor Kiran Abbavaram recently visited theatres with a rom-com entertainer “Rules Ranjann.” Neha Sshetty is starred opposite to the “SR Kalyanamandapam” actor. Film director Rathinam Krishna turns emotional as the film is being loved by the audience.

He said, “With a lot of love and gratitude, “Rules Ranjann” will always be a special film for me. It was my labour of love, an attempt to make a thorough entertainer and bring smiles to all your faces. I am immensely grateful to all my audiences across the globe for showering it with so much love since its release. My heart is full noticing your messages, calls, social media posts and it has only increased my motivation to make films that you’ll truly enjoy on the big screen.”

He further stated, “A huge thanks to the media for taking the film forward to audiences from the promotions till the time of its release so enthusiastically. This wouldn’t have been possible without all the efforts of my cast Kiran Abbavaram, Neha Sshetty and other talented artistes from various industries, my technicians - cinematographer MS Dulip Kumar, composer Amrish - and most importantly my producers Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri, Rinkhu Kukreja, my assistants and the entire team.”

“I hope to entertain you more with newer, bigger, grander stories in future,” he concluded.