Rathnavelu comes on board for Ram Charan-Buchibabu film

In a series of exciting updates, Ram Charan's 16th film has been generating a buzz among Mega fans. The latest announcement reveals that acclaimed cinematographer Rathnavelu has officially joined the highly-anticipated project. The news was shared on Rathnavelu's birthday, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Rathnavelu, known for his exceptional work behind the camera, is expected to elevate the visual experience of RC16. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is currently in the location scouting phase in the North Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration between Rathnavelu and Buchi Babu Sana dates back to their previous work together when the latter assisted the renowned filmmaker Sukumar.

RC16 is set to be an intense rural drama with a sports backdrop, promising a compelling storyline. The announcement of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead had already created a buzz, and Rathnavelu's inclusion further adds to the anticipation.

Jointly produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings, and Mythri Movie Makers, RC16 is positioned as a pan-India project. The film is set to receive a musical touch from the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, ensuring a stellar soundtrack for this much-awaited cinematic endeavor. With the combination of talented individuals and promising elements, RC16 is gearing up to be a visual and storytelling treat for audiences. Mega fans and movie enthusiasts can expect an engaging and memorable cinematic experience when RC16 hits the big screen.