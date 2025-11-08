Ritesh Rana reunites with Satya for a wild new comedy

After the massive success of Mathu Vadalara and its sequel, director Ritesh Rana is back with his fourth directorial venture, reuniting once again with actor Satya. Known for his unique blend of humor and unconventional storytelling, Ritesh is all set to deliver another rollercoaster entertainer.

The film, produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the Clap Entertainment banner, will be presented by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. The project was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony, creating buzz among fans of the Mathu Vadalara franchise.

Adding a refreshing twist to the cast, Miss Universe India Rhea Singha makes her Telugu debut as the female lead. Starring opposite Satya, her role is said to be stylish, sharp, and integral to the storyline. Popular comedians Vennela Kishore and Ajay, who were part of the previous franchise, will also play key roles.

The film features the same trusted technical team — Kaala Bhairava composing the music, Suresh Sarangam handling cinematography, Karthika Srinivas as editor, and Narni Srinivas as production designer.

With story details under wraps, insiders tease a “wild, witty ride filled with unexpected twists.” The regular shoot is expected to begin soon in Hyderabad.