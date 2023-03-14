RRR Writer Vijayendra Prasad Is All Happy Winning Oscar Award

It is all known that ace director SS Rajamouli who bagged the prestigious Oscars 2023 award always has his father Vijayendra Prasad's support. Be it Magadheera, Yamadonga, Baahubali or RRR, all his movies are penned by his father. The popular song "Naatu Naatu…" from the RRR movie won the 95th Academy Award in the 'Best Original Song' category and this made Vijayendra Prasad happy and he also said that his long dream of making waves in Hollywood is fulfilled.



Recently he spoke with the media and expressed his happiness with this big win… "For long, I had wished for our movies to make waves in Hollywood. Despite having such rich content, we could never really find a foothold beyond Indian shores. That our film made it to the Oscars and won an award is a moment of triumph for the entire film fraternity of India. Our entire film fraternity can and should celebrate this moment of glory because we have, at last, been able to showcase the wealth of talent that we possess. It is such a vast market out there."

He also added, "Sometimes my son (Rajamouli) asks me in what aspects is India the richest in the world. I tell him that our country's richness lies in our storytelling. My son had a conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who told him never to compromise on our culture of storytelling. We will be making a sequel to RRR".

Well, the original singers of the "Naatu Naatu…" song Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj performed the song live on the stage and also got that Hollywood exposure with this win!