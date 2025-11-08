Rukmini Vasanth calls ‘Toxic’ a bold, raw experience

Rocking Star Yash, the game-changer who redefined Indian cinema with his power-packed performances, is currently wrapping up his next magnum opus, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.” The high-octane action drama is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

The film’s final leg of shooting is underway in Bangalore, with large-scale promotional campaigns set to begin in January 2026. The buzz around Toxic continues to build, as fans eagerly await Yash’s return to the big screen after the KGF phenomenon.

Actress Rukmini Vasanth plays a crucial role in the film. During a recent Instagram interaction, she expressed her excitement about being part of the project, saying, “Toxic is unlike anything we’ve seen in Kannada or Indian cinema so far. It’s raw, layered, and everything in between. Director Geetu’s vision is bold and very human at the same time.”

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, a National Award-winning and Sundance Global Filmmaking Award recipient, Toxic is expected to blend intense storytelling with international production quality. The film is being shot in Kannada and English and will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam to reach pan-Indian audiences.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic promises to be a cinematic spectacle redefining mainstream storytelling.