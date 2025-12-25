Garena Free Fire MAX Codes: Get Exciting In-Game Items And Rewards

Are you ready to enhance your gaming experience?

We’re excited to showcase the new redemption codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for December 25, 2025. This enhanced version of Garena Free Fire is a highly popular battle royale game in India, especially after the ban of its predecessor.

In fact, one aspect that has drawn significant attention is the daily redemption codes available for the gamers to win amazing rewards. So, without further ado, let’s look at the codes, enabling gamers to unlock a variety of in-game items, characters, and much more.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25, 2025

FFML9KGFS5LM

FFPLUJEHBSVB

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFGYBGD8H1H4

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF2VC3DENRF5

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFEV0SQPFDZ9

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FFX4QKNFSM9Y

FFXMTK9QFFX9

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

How To Redeem Free Fire Codes

Step 1: Go to the reward redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Login using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple or VK accounts.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code exactly as it appears above.

Step 4: Click the "Redeem" button to receive your reward.

Note: Redeeming these coupons unlocks exclusive rewards from the game's vault, but keep in mind that you can only use them once.