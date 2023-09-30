‘Rules Ranjann’ clears censor; all set to hit screens on Oct 6

Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Sshetty starrer “Rules Ranjann,” is scheduled for a grand release next week. The film gained decent buzz with the chartbuster song “Sammohanuda.” Rathinam Krishna directed this comedy-drama. The film has now completed its censor formalities.

“Rules Ranjann” received a U/A certificate from CBFC without any cuts. With this, all the last-minute formalities of the film are wrapped up.

Divyang Lavania and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri produced this film under the Star Light Entertainment banner. Amrish is the music composer. Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Harsha Chemudu, Subbaraju, Ajay, and Goparaju Ramana, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh, and Gulshan Pandey played important roles in the film.