Live
- Popular Vehicles and Services files IPO papers with Sebi again; public issue entirely OFS
- Airtel now has over 50 million unique 5G customers
- SC imposes Rs 25K costs for filing 60-page synopsis against a 5-page HC order
- Dell considering a fresh investment in Bengaluru, says Karnataka govt
- AP CID serves notices to Nara Lokesh in IRR case, asks him to attend on October 4
- TMC will take MGNREGA job card holders to Delhi in special buses for protests in Delhi
- Loneliness blur line between real and fictional people: Study
- Vasireddy Padma complains to DGP against TDP leader over remarks on RK Roja
- Elon Musk's X paid nearly $20 million to creators: CEO Linda Yaccarino
- Let Centre stop our movement in Delhi, if it can: Abhishek Banerjee
Just In
‘Rules Ranjann’ clears censor; all set to hit screens on Oct 6
Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Sshetty starrer “Rules Ranjann,” is scheduled for a grand release next week. The film gained decent buzz with the chartbuster song “Sammohanuda.” Rathinam Krishna directed this comedy-drama. The film has now completed its censor formalities.
“Rules Ranjann” received a U/A certificate from CBFC without any cuts. With this, all the last-minute formalities of the film are wrapped up.
Divyang Lavania and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri produced this film under the Star Light Entertainment banner. Amrish is the music composer. Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Harsha Chemudu, Subbaraju, Ajay, and Goparaju Ramana, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh, and Gulshan Pandey played important roles in the film.