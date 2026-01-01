‘Sahakutumbaanaam’ belongs to every family: Lead actor Ram Kiran

HNG Cinemas LLP’s upcoming family entertainer Sahakutumbaanaam had a grand theatrical release on January 1. Written and directed by debutant Uday Sharma, the film is produced by Mahadev Goud and Nagaratna and stars Ram Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead roles.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, Rajashree Nair, Racha Ravi, Giridhar, Tagubothu Ramesh, Bhadram and others in key roles. Legendary composer Mani Sharma has scored the music, with cinematography by Madhu Dasari and editing by Shashank Mali.

Debutant Ram Kiran interacted with the media, sharing insights into his journey. A trained choreographer by profession, Ram Kiran said dance has been his passion since childhood and eventually led him to acting. He revealed that meeting director Uday Sharma and hearing the script convinced him to take up the project.

Describing his role, Ram Kiran said it is layered with psychological depth and far from a routine hero character. He praised Megha Akash for her humility and support, and called working with veterans like Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam a dream come true. He also lauded the producers’ commitment and Mani Sharma’s music, which he believes will be a major highlight.

Sahakutumbaanaam reportedly received an overwhelming response. Slated as a New Year release, the film is a heartfelt celebration of family values that audiences of all ages can relate to.