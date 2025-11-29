Sai Durga Tej launches ‘Discover Andhra’

A captivating documentary titled ‘Discover Andhra’ has been crafted under the leadership of Navadeep Pallapolli and Sai Durga Tej, with the support of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Srikanth Mannepuri, the project is jointly produced by Padala Surender Reddy and Sravya Koonam. The grand launch event for the documentary’s title and first glimpse was held on Saturday in the presence of several prominent guests.

Sai Durga Tej’s Speech

Speaking at the event, Sai Durga Tej said:

“My sincere thanks to everyone who came here today for Srikanth. I’m truly grateful to him for showcasing Andhra Pradesh so beautifully. People will be astonished to see the wonders around us that we often fail to notice.

In 2020, I became deeply inclined toward wildlife conservation. That’s when my friend and I started an NGO named Green Pass. We have been cleaning beaches and working to protect coastal life and birds. It is our responsibility to safeguard the wildlife that surrounds us.

Even in my film ‘Republic’, we highlighted the importance of environmental protection. This documentary brilliantly showcases the wildlife of our region. We must protect our culture and our nature. I wish Srikanth great success, and my best wishes to the entire team. I’m also happy that music director Mani Sharma has supported this project. Media and audiences should encourage such meaningful works.”

Actor Navadeep’s Speech

Actor Navadeep, who has been supporting the project from its early stages, shared:

“Srikanth started this wildlife journey back in 2014. When he showed me the documentary he shot entirely in Andhra Pradesh, I was shocked. After spending a day in the forest experiencing wildlife, I felt refreshed and reset. Yet in our society, we harm the very creatures we co-exist with.

Srikanth is determined to explore and reveal the wildlife treasures of Andhra. I supported him as much as I could during this journey. It was during that time that we met Sai Durga Tej. After seeing the visuals, Tej thanked us and said he too wanted to bring Andhra’s wildlife to light.

He immediately spoke with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who ensured all required support. Srikanth has worked for many years to present Andhra’s hidden wonders in a way that makes Telugu people proud. His 72-minute documentary ‘Discover Andhra’ is going to leave audiences amazed, making them say, ‘Do we really have such wonders in our state?’”

Director Srikanth Mannepuri’s Speech

Director Srikanth Mannepuri expressed his passion and vision behind the project:

“After completing my graduation, I spent years researching wildlife. Everyone spoke about wildlife in other places, but no one focused on Telugu states. While volunteering with the Forest Department, I learned many fascinating things about our own land.

Andhra Pradesh is home to countless natural wonders. I wanted to create awareness about what we already have here. My goal is to make people associate ‘wildlife’ with ‘Andhra.’ Today we’ve shown only the title and glimpse. The trailer coming soon will mesmerize everyone.

I thank Pawan Kalyan garu, Navadeep garu, and Sai Durga Tej garu for their immense support. My gratitude also to music director Mani Sharma for his contribution.”