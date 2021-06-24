Top
Sai Kumar joins the MAA elections

Sai Kumar
The election fever is currently going on in Movie Artists Association MAA and the elections for the general secretary position are going to take place very soon. Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj are contesting in the elections.

Recently, Jeevitha Rajashekar gave a shock by adding her name in the elections. Now, Sai Kumar also joined the list out of the blue. It seems like he is being given irrelevant posts like executive members and they have not acknowledged him with the suitable position which is why he has decided to participate in the elections.

There is no clarity on whose side Sai Kumar currently is because there are three people who are fighting it out for the President's post in the MAA. If the reports are true, Hema will also step forward for the election.

We have to wait and see who is going to win the elections this time.

