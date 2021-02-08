Salaar: The Makers Wrap Up The First Schedule Of This Prabhas Starrer Magnum Opus

Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas is now busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Saalar'. According to the sources, the shooting of this magnum opus is going at a brisk pace and has already wrapped up the first schedule of the shoot. Salaar movie's cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda took to his Facebook page and announced this happy news along with dropping a pic from the shooting spot.











He is seen climbing the staircase to get hold of the camera. Along with this pic, he also jotted down, "Climbing a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st schedule." The first schedule of this movie was shot in Godavarikhani, Telangana.

https://www.facebook.com/madhuguruswamyofficial/posts/1716847761827622

As all the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for an update from the movie, this news definitely makes them happy. Salaar movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel. According to the sources, Global star Priyanka Chopra has been approached for a special song. The makers have decided to pay a large amount to Pee Cee if she accepts this offer. All these plans are being made to make 'Salaar' stand as a Pan Indian movie. Although the lead actress is not yet decided, Madhu Guruswamy has been roped in to play the antagonist role in this most awaited flick. He shared this happy news through Facebook to all his fans…





Along with sharing the first look poster of Prabhas, Madhu also wrote, "Hello Friends,

I'm glad and happy to announce that my next venture is "SALAAR". I am very excited to be a part of this wonderful project #SALAAR.

Thank you so much #Prashanth Neel Sir, #Vijay Kiragandur Sir, and #Hombale Films for giving me a great opportunity.

Keep supporting.

Madhu Guruswamy".

Here is the first look poster of Prabhas from 'Salaar'… Have a look!





An Action Saga #SALAAR.



THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020





Going with the intriguing first look poster, our 'Darling' actor will be seen as 'THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!'

In this poster, Prabhas is seen in an intriguing look resting his hand on the 'Riffle'. He sported in a rugged look wearing a denim pant and teamed it up with a tee.

'Saalar' movie will be bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. Apart from this movie, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi movie and Om Raut's 'Aadipurush' movie. His 'Radhe Shyam' movie which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is all set for the release. It is bankrolled T-Series, UV Creations and AA Films banners. This movie has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in other important roles.