Samantha redefined Telugu heroine!

Samantha redefined Telugu heroine!Samantha Akkineni
Happy Birthday Samantha: Samantha Akkineni debuted in Telugu Film Industry with a film like Ye Maaya Chesave.

Happy Birthday Samantha: Samantha Akkineni debuted in Telugu Film Industry with a film like Ye Maaya Chesave. It launched her career and her husband, Naga Chaitanya's career at the same time. As Soundarya and Simran generation passed by, Telugu heroines started being treated as glamour dolls more often in films with rare exceptions.

At that time, she started redefining the lead actress role in a film effortlessly. She delivered some memorable performances in films like Eega, Manam, Mahanati, etc. She grew in stature so much that she acquired a market of her own too.

In a film like Rangasthalam, her character is given good prominence. She is a parallel lead Majili and the actress delivered a box office success like Oh Baby without any other male recognisable stars in the film.

Now, she is looking to establish herself well in Tamil to give herself more chances to do films that she wishes to do. Even Soundarya did not enjoy such a position at her prime or post that. Hence, she redefined Telugu heroine post the era of Jayasudha, Sridevi and Jayapradha. Hence, we wish her a Happy Birthday and more success, in coming years.

