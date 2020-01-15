Sarileru Neekevvaru 4 Days collections report

Sarileru Neekevvaru is Mahesh Babu's new movie at the box-office, that is performing so well now. The film is already creating sensational records. The movie finished a run of four days at the box-office and in four days, the movie made an amount of 58 crores share. The makers are happy that the film reached break even point in a couple of areas already. The movie might enter the profits in the next few days.

The following is the box-office report of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box-office in the Telugu states for four days.

Nizam: 18.91cr

Ceded: 8.09cr

Uttarandhra: 8.37cr

East Godavari: 5.34cr

West Godavari: 4.01cr

Guntur: 6.64cr

Krishna: 4.86cr

Nellore: 2.1cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana share: 58.32cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gross: more than 85 Cr