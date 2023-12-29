‘Sarkaru Naukari’ will have emotion, entertainment and message: Akash

Akash, the son of renowned singer Sunita, is making his debut as a hero in the film "Sarkaru Naukari," where he stars opposite Bhavana. Produced by director Raghavendra Rao under the banner of RK Tele Show and directed by Gangnamoni Shekhar, the movie is set to release on January 1, marking the New Year.

Akash, in a recent interview, shared insights into his journey and the highlights of "Sarkaru Naukari." Despite having a famous singer as a mother, Akash expressed his childhood fascination with acting, inspired by watching Chiranjeevi's movies. After completing his studies in Delhi, he revealed his dream of becoming an actor to his family, emphasizing his determination to give it a try.

Having undergone a two-and-a-half-month acting course at Mayukha Institute of Uttej and building connections with young writers and directors, Akash embraced the opportunity presented by director Shekhar. The debutant actor revealed that he and his mother were captivated by the story of "Sarkaru Naukari" upon hearing it, appreciating its content-oriented approach.

The film revolves around the efforts made by government employees in the 90s to raise awareness about AIDS in rural areas, highlighting the challenges they faced. Akash emphasized that the movie isn't solely a message-oriented film but also incorporates elements of emotion and entertainment. His character in the film possesses work ethics and a commitment to creating awareness, and the plot explores the reactions of society to such initiatives at the time.

Akash acknowledged the significance of being launched by director Raghavendra Rao, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and getting emotional at being labeled "Sunitha's boy" by the respected director. He shared the pride he and his mother felt working with prominent figures like Raghavendra Rao and Tanikella Bharani.

"Sarkaru Naukari" appears to be a well-thought-out debut for Akash, combining social relevance with emotional depth and entertainment, making it a promising start to his acting career.