Sekhar Kammula plans an action entertainer with Dhanush?

Director Sekhar Kammula established himself as one of the most unique filmmakers in Tollywood, with his feel-good movies, and his gripping stories.

His upcoming film, "Love Story", with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is ready for release and has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the film is yet to release, Sekhar Kammula announced his next with Kollywood Superstar Dhanush.



As per the latest grapevine, Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush are teaming up for an action entertainer that has undertones of a good message to it. Considering that Sekhar Kammula has never made an action entertainer, everyone is surprised at the director's choice of the genre this time.

Given that Dhanush has been receiving great acclaim for his performance in action-oriented films in recent times, there are good expectations on the film. On the other hand, it is also being said that Dhanush has signed his second Telugu film, with director Venky Atluri.