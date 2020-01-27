Sharwanand turns farmer

After 'Shatamanam Bhavati,' Sharwanand is playing a guy from rural region, one more time, in his upcoming flick 'Sreekaram.' The film's first look poster is out.

Folded up the lungi with towel on his shoulder like a farmer, Sharwanand is seen walking through agriculture field. Apparently, he plays a farmer in the family entertainer.

The Lungi-clad Sharwanand is seen in absolute enchantment. Looks manly with a delightful smile in his face, aver makers. The greenery in the poster is eye-catching.

The makers of 'Sreekaram' have also announced through the poster to release the film in summer.

Priyanka Arul Mohan who was seen opposite Nani in 'Gang Leader' is the female lead, while it is being helmed by first-timer B Kishore.

Basking in the success of 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh,' Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta of 14 Reels Plus are bankrolling the film.

Mickey J Meyer renders sound tracks, while J Yuvraj cranks the camera.