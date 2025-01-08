Shraddha Srinath opens up about her role in ‘Daaku Maharaaj’

Shraddha Srinath, a talented actress known for her versatility in both subtle and intense roles, is all set to dazzle audiences with her portrayal of Nandini in Daaku Maharaaj. In a candid interview, she shared insights about her experience working on the film, her character, and what it’s like to collaborate with superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Bobby Kolli.

How did you feel when you were offered a role in Daaku Maharaaj?

Honestly, this was a big moment for me. Most of my previous films were serious or thriller-based, but Daaku Maharaaj is a commercial film on a grand scale. Being part of a Balakrishna film means that a much larger audience will notice your work. It's a big opportunity for me to showcase my talent and reach new heights in my career. I'm determined to give it my all.

Can you tell us about your character in the film?

I play Nandini, a character who is composed, soft-spoken, yet courageous. Nandini knows when to speak and when to remain silent. The role has great emotional depth, which made it a challenging but rewarding experience. Unlike many commercial roles where the focus is just on looking pretty, my character also offered a great scope for performance, which made it even more exciting.

How do you think Daaku Maharaaj will impact your career?

I am extremely confident that this film will have a positive impact on my career. The scale and reach of the film, combined with my role, will hopefully open up new avenues for me in the industry.

How was your working experience with Balakrishna? What’s unique about him?

Despite his vast experience in the industry, Balakrishna sir remains refreshingly curious and unassuming. He listens attentively to the director’s vision and approaches every scene with a sense of innocence. For a star of his stature, this is quite rare. He truly surrenders to the story and the director’s vision, which makes working with him a learning experience. His energy on set is simply infectious. He’s incredibly down-to-earth and even encouraged me to call him “Bala” instead of “sir,” although I didn’t quite have the courage to do that! He has a great sense of humor, but when the camera rolls, he becomes fully immersed in his character, making it a joy to work alongside him.

How does it feel to collaborate with Sithara Entertainments again after ‘Jersey’?

I have a lot of gratitude for Sithara Entertainments. They gave me a memorable experience with Jersey, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them again for Daaku Maharaaj. Their films always strike the right balance between content and entertainment, and I’m looking forward to more collaborations with them in the future.

Daaku Maharaaj promises to be a thrilling ride, and Shraddha Srinath’s role is sure to add emotional depth to the narrative. The film, featuring Balakrishna in the lead, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.