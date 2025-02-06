Shriya sets ethnic fashion goals

Shriya Saran continues to redefine saree fashion with her impeccable style and effortless grace. The actress recently stunned in a breathtaking pre-draped saree, proving once again that no one serves saree glam quite like her.

Her latest ensemble features a sultry crop blouse, accentuated with intricate Swarovski crystal embroidery that adds a touch of sparkle. With her toned physique and smouldering presence, Shriya effortlessly blends tradition with modern elegance, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and allure.

Known for her impeccable fashion choices, Shriya’s saree look is a testament to her ability to make ethnic wear look contemporary and chic. Her radiant glow and confident poise further elevate the ensemble, making it a true couture masterpiece.

On the professional front, Shriya is set to make a special appearance in Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Retro. While details about her role remain under wraps, fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen. With her timeless charm and acting prowess, she is sure to leave a lasting impression.