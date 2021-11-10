Sonu Sood reacts to Telugu Bigg Boss season 5

Telugu's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is slowly inching towards the end. The fifth season of Bigg Boss is not only grabbing the attention of the audience but also the movie celebrities

We have already seen a couple of film personalities extending their support for their favorite contestants. Now, Real hero Sonu Sood responded to the latest Telugu Bigg Boss reality show. Sonu Sood commented on the Telugu Bigg Boss. He announced his support for Singer Shriram Chandra. A video of Sonu Sood talking in Telugu is trending on the internet. "Are you watching Sri Ramachandra in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5? I am. Just sending out some love and best wishes. Give your best. Love you man" said Sonu Sood in his video.

Sonu Sood became a real hero during the lockdown because of his works and gained so many fans. Some are saying that Sonu Sood's words will definitely give a huge boost for Sreeram.