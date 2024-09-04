  • Menu
Sree Vishnu’s ‘Swag’ set for Oct 4th release

Sree Vishnu is ready to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film "Swag," directed by Hasith Goli, known for his work on "Raja Raja Chora."

Sree Vishnu is ready to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film "Swag," directed by Hasith Goli, known for his work on "Raja Raja Chora." With filming already completed and post-production in progress, the makers have officially announced that "Swag" will hit theaters on October 4th.

This release date is strategically chosen to ensure maximum impact, as it avoids major competition and aligns with the Dussehra holiday season, offering an ideal window for the film to shine. The teaser, which received an overwhelming response, showcases Sree Vishnu in various intriguing roles, heightening anticipation among fans.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, "Swag" promises to be a thrilling addition to Sree Vishnu's filmography. The movie features Ritu Varma as the leading lady, with strong supporting performances from Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, Saranya Pradeep, and Sunil. As the release date approaches, excitement is building for what could be one of the season's standout films.


