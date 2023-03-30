Sri Rama Navami Special Poster Is Unveiled From Gopichand’s Rama Banam

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is all set hit the theatres with his upcoming movie 'Rama Banam' this summer. On the occasion of the Rama Navami festival, the makers unveiled the special poster and showcased the lead actor Gopichand along with Jagapathi Babu in traditional appeals along with extending the festive wishes to all the netizens.



Even Gopichand also shared the festive special poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans by unveiling the release date of this family entertainer… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "రామ నామమే జయం.. రామ బాణమే విజయం! శ్రీరామనవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు! #HappySriRamaNavami #RamabanamOnMay5".

In the earlier released first look poster, Gopichand looked in a complete mass avatar and is seen killing the goons with his blood-shed sword. The red background and mass look made the first look poster worth watching!

Gopichand is essaying the role of Vicky in this movie… It also holds an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar and Dimple Hayathi.

Well, Rama Banam is the hat trick combination of the director Sriwass and the lead actor Gopichand. Their first two movies Lakshyam and Laukyam are the biggest hits of Gopichand's career and thus, there will be the same expectations on it too.

Rama Banam movie will hit the theatres this summer i.e on 5th May, 2023 and young music director Mickey J Meyer is tuning the songs. This Sriwaas directorial will be produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.