Success Celebrations for Kaalam Raasina Kathalu

The film Kaalam Raasina Kathalu, directed and produced by MVN Sagar, was released on August 29 and has been well-received by audiences. Featuring a fresh cast including MVN Sagar, Shruti Shankar, Vikas, Viharika Chaudhary, Abhilash Goguboina, Uma Recharla, Rohit Konda, Hanvika Srinivas, Ravi Teja Bonala, Pallavi Rathore, and Reshma, the team recently held a success celebration to mark its positive reception.

During the event, lead actress Hanvika expressed her gratitude, stating, "Playing Navya was an incredible experience. I want to thank Sagar garu for this opportunity and the entire team for their hard work." Uma Recharla, who portrayed Radha, thanked the director and her co-stars for their support, adding that it was her first film and she appreciated the welcoming environment.





Director MVN Sagar highlighted the film’s connection with viewers, noting the strong impact of characters like Kirak Kiran. He praised the heroines’ performances and emphasized the film’s consistent performance in theaters, despite being a smaller production.





Actor Vikas also expressed his happiness, mentioning his initial doubts about the role and how the director’s confidence helped him deliver his best performance.

