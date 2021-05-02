Successful Director to turn as an assistant director again?

Venky Kudumula marked his debut as a director with Naga Shourya and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, 'Chalo' movie and has greatly impressed the audience with his debut movie itself.

Recently, Venky Kudumula wielded the megaphone for Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, 'Bheeshma' movie which also received a decent response from the audience. After scoring two back-to-back hit movies, Venky Kudumula has got an offer to work with none other than Mega Power Star Ram Charan.

But because of the second wave of Coronavirus, there is no clarity about when the director can kick start the shooting of his next project. So, without wasting his time, he wants to improve his skills as a director and has joined as an assistant director under Trivikram Srinivas for his next movie starring Mahesh Babu. The script work regarding the movie is currently going on and Venky Kudumula is also taking part in it. He is not only participating in the script works but is looking after some direction-related works too.

On so many occasions, Venky said that he considers Trivikram Srinivas as his mentor. Maybe that is why even after gaining the tag of a successful director, Venky Kudumula became an assistant director under Trivikram.