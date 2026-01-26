Zero tolerance for crimes against women: Majhi

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asserted that the State government has zero tolerance for crimes against women and that all accused have been arrested and put behind bars. Majhi was addressing a gathering here after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

"I would like to assure the mothers and sisters of the State on this occasion that our government is always working for your safety. If anyone commits a crime against you, they will definitely be punished. In cases of violence against women, all the accused have been arrested," he said.

Asserting that there is no political protection for the criminals involved in crimes against women, the Chief Minister said the government has no mercy for them. "Regardless of political affiliation, caste, religion, or colour, for me, a person who commits violence against women has only one identity and one address -- jail," he said.

The Chief Minister said that women are half of the population and the State cannot progress unless there is welfare of women. "Our government has also given high priority to women's safety along with their dignity," he said. The Chief Minister pointed out that the rate of conviction in crimes against women was 9.2 per cent in 2022 and it further decreased to 6.9 per cent in 2023.

"However, today, it is a matter of some satisfaction for me that in the first six months of 2025, the conviction rate has reached 41 per cent. In June, it was more than 62 per cent," he said.