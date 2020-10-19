Suniel Shetty as Vijay Devarakonda's father?

Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy with an interesting Telugu-Hindi bilingual Fighter, under the direction of Puri Jagannath. Ananya Pandey plays the leading lady role in the movie and it marks her debut in Telugu cinema. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is also a part of the film. Suniel Shetty plays the role of a Don in the movie. The buzz is that the actor will have limited screen time and his character comes in the flashback.

Ramya Krishna is playing Vijay Devarakonda's mother in the film and we hear thatt Suniel Shetty will be seen as the actor's father. Touted to be a pan-India film, the movie is a joint production of Puri Jagannath, Charmmee Kaur, and Karan Johar. Initially, Mani Sharma was on board to score the music of the film but there is no clarity on the same now.

Apart from this film, Vijay Devarakonda is also going to do a film under the direction of Sukumar.