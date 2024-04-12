Superstar Mahesh Babu unveils Kartikeya’s next film ‘Baje Vaayu Vegam’

Young sensation Kartikeya continues to enthrall audiences with his versatile performances, and his next project is already creating waves in the industry. Following his successful stint in "Bedurulanka," where he showcased impeccable comedic timing, Kartikeya's next venture has been officially announced with much anticipation.

Titled "Baje Vaayu Vegam," the film's first look and title were unveiled today, with none other than Superstar Mahesh Babu gracing the occasion. The promotional material, including the intriguing first look poster, has piqued the curiosity of movie enthusiasts.

In the first look poster, Kartikeya is depicted running with a cricket bat in hand against the backdrop of a pile of currency notes. The juxtaposition hints at an intriguing narrative, promising an exciting cinematic experience for the audience. Ishwarya Menon joins Kartikeya as the female lead in this eagerly awaited project.

Directed by debutant Prasanth Reddy, "Baje Vaayu Vegam" marks Kartikeya's 8th film in his career. The film is set to be produced under the UV Concepts banner, in association with UV Creations. P Ajay Kumar Raju serves as the co-producer, contributing to the creation of this promising cinematic venture.

Adding to the anticipation, Happy Days fame Rahul Tyson is set to play a significant role in the film, further elevating its star-studded cast. Renowned music composer Radhan will helm the film's music, promising a captivating musical journey for the audience.

As Kartikeya ventures into yet another promising role, "Baje Vaayu Vegam" emerges as a project to watch out for, blending elements of intrigue, drama, and entertainment. With Mahesh Babu himself unveiling the film's first look, expectations are soaring high for this upcoming cinematic treat.