Superstar Mahesh Babu voices Mufasa in Telugu; set for December release

Get ready for a cinematic experience like never before as the legendary Superstar Mahesh Babu lends his voice to the iconic character Mufasa in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King. Following the massive success of the 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King, Disney is set to release Mufasa: The Lion King on December 20, 2024, bringing the beloved king of the jungle to life with stunning visuals and an all-star voice cast.

The Telugu version will also feature industry veterans Brahmanandam and Ali reprising their roles as Pumbaa and Timon, respectively. The Telugu trailer is scheduled to launch on August 26 at 11:07 AM, promising a glimpse of the grandeur that awaits.

Superstar Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement about this unique collaboration, stating, “I have always admired Disney’s legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling. The character of Mufasa resonates with me, not just as a father guiding his son, but as the supreme king of the jungle who takes care of his clan. This collaboration with Disney is personally special as it's an experience I will cherish with my children. I can't wait for my family and fans to watch Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu on the big screen.”

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Our goal is to bring a deeper, more personal touch to storytelling and engage with audiences across the country. Having Mahesh Babu Garu bring Mufasa to life in Telugu is an honor, and we are thrilled to offer this cinematic experience to families in their preferred language.”

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King blends live-action filmmaking techniques with photorealistic computer-generated imagery, recounting the epic story of Mufasa's rise from an orphaned cub to the beloved king of the Pride Lands. The film also features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, adding a musical layer to the rich storytelling.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, on December 20, 2024, bringing the magic of Mufasa to audiences across India.