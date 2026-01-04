'Rahul abroad, Priyanka in charge': JD(U) reacts to Assam Congress screening panel appointment

New Delhi: The appointment of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Chairperson of the Assam Congress Screening Committee has triggered sharp political reactions across party lines, with JD(U) leader commenting that Rahul Gandhi’s absence abroad has shifted the responsibility to her.

Reacting to the development, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar termed the move an internal matter of the Congress but linked it to the broader electoral calendar. “It is expected that the Legislative Assembly elections will be held in five states. The Congress’ internal matter is handled by a screening committee. Who will handle this matter of the screening committee, now that Rahul Gandhi is abroad? The responsibility has fallen on Priyanka Gandhi. However, this is their internal matter…” he said.

The BJP, however, used the occasion to launch a sharp political attack on the Congress leadership.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed the appointment reflected internal discord within the party. “Rahul vs Priyanka camp was going on for a very long time in the Congress party... all the pressure was exerted by the Rahul camp, -- 'remove Rahul, get Priyanka' is happening in Congress; now even their allies don't trust Rahul Gandhi, their own leaders don't want him, they, instead, want Priyanka Gandhi…” Poonawalla said.

Defending the decision, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput described Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a unifying and capable leader who would strengthen the candidate selection process.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is our natural leader, and her voice resonates across the country. She has strengthened all the members of the screening committee. By taking feedback from our district leaders and through the process of organisational planning, we will present the best possible candidates in every election, whether in Assam, West Bengal, or elsewhere, wherever our screening committee has been formed. Voters will get candidates who are capable, clean, and competent…” Rajput said.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, also backed Priyanka Gandhi’s elevation, stressing her political credentials. “Priyanka Gandhi is a very prominent and esteemed personality. She has been involved in social and political struggles for a long time. She did not inherit this position…” he said.

The announcement was made through an official press release issued by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), confirming the constitution of Screening Committees for five poll-bound states with immediate effect.

Priyanka Gandhi’s elevation to lead the Assam panel underscores the party’s intent to bring national leadership visibility to a region where electoral dynamics remain complex and competitive. She will be joined by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood, and Sirivella Prasad as members of the committee, tasked with shortlisting candidates and steering internal consultations ahead of the polls.

Alongside Assam, the Congress has also constituted Screening Committees for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal, as it gears up for a crucial round of Assembly elections.