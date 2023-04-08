Superstar Rajinikanth Admires Team behind Viduthalai

Director Vetrimaaran's latest film, "Viduthalai," has been receiving an excellent response at the box office, and it stars comedian Soori in the lead role. The film is a two-part crime thriller, with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi making a crucial cameo appearance.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is known for appreciating quality films, has watched "Viduthalai" and praised the team behind the film. Pictures of his appreciation have surfaced online and are going viral. Unlike other Vetrimaaran films, "Viduthalai Part 1" is set to release in Telugu, with renowned producer Allu Aravind distributing the film under the title "Vidudhala Part 1" through Geetha Film Distribution on April 15th.

The movie is bankrolled by Elred Kumar under the banners of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company, with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composing the music. The film's release in Telugu has garnered significant attention, and it will be interesting to see how the Telugu audience receives the film.