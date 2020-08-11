Suresh Babu, Venkatesh And Suresh Bajaj Under One Frame

Tollywood's newlywed couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got hitched on 8th August. The gala wedding event was only attended by a few family members and a couple of Tollywood biggies. Well, Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj is all active in social media and is dropping all the candid pics making us stick to her Instagram page. Off late, she dropped another awesome pic and made us get awestruck… All the three legends, Suresh Babu, Suresh Bajaj and VenkateshDaggubati are seen under one frame.

Both Daggubati brothers Venkatesh and Suresh Babu along with Suresh Bajaj are seen posing to cams with all winsome smiles. All three of them sported in traditional attires and this pic was clicked during the'SatyanarayanaVratam' event at Daggubati home. All three men wore a white shirt and teamed them with 'pattupancha'and carried with much elan…



Both Rana's father and Miheeka's father go with same names… Suresh Babu and Suresh Bajaj… Well, this coincidence made us go awe!!!

Bunty Baja also dropped the SatyanarayanaVratam pic… Both Rana and Miheeka are seen performing the Pooja. Rana wore a white shirt and pattupancha which is a traditional attire while Miheeka looked beautiful and classy in golden saree teamed with intricate embroidered red dupatta. She went with 'Rajasthani' styled maang tikka and antique jhumkis.

