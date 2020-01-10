Sushanth Shared A Beautiful Pic Posing With Allu Arjun
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie is all set to hit the big screens on 12th January 2020. The whole team is fully immersed in promotions and is creating a buzz on social media releasing posters and videos from the movie.
This movie has Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Samuthrakani in other important roles. Sushanth shared a beautiful pic on his Twitter page and made his fans happy. Here is the post for you… Have a look!
Now, isn't that one Happy Frame 😁@alluarjun @hegdepooja #nivethapethuraj #Trivikram @MusicThaman #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo@haarikahassine @GeethaArts— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) January 10, 2020
Pic Planning credit : Pooja 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bi6NcRNvVq
In this pic, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj are seen together in one frame. They were all seen posing to cams with a winsome smile.
Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo has music by Thaman and is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.