Tamannaah in sizzling number

The makers of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' unveiled the poster of Tamannaah Bhatia from their film Saturday, on the occasion of her birthday. She will be doing a sizzling special number with Mahesh Babu in the movie.

The song is said to be 'Aaj Mera Ghar Mein Party Hain' and going by her look, this might be the protagonist introduction song.

We all know Tamannaah is a terrific dancer and so we can expect some intricate dance moves from the pretty lass to the racy composition by Devi Sri Prasad, an expert in belting out item songs.

Having worked with director Anil Ravipudi in 'F2' Tamannaah instantly accepted to do this special song, aver makers.

'Sarilery Neekevavaru' is out and out entertainer featuring Rashmika Mandanna in female lead and Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi in pivotal roles. The film is releasing on January 11.