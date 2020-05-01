Telugu film Amrutharamam failed to impress on Digital release

With the theatres following the lockdown restrictions, the release of new films came to a halt. The audiences are looking at getting entertained with the content available on OTT platforms

Interestingly, Suresh Babu who bagged theatrical rights for a small film called Amrutharamam pushed the film's release to OTT platform Zee5. In a similar manner, a Tamil film called RK Nagar too made it to the digital platform.

The producers of the both movies promoted the films with posters saying that it is a first of its kind of release happening on OTT platforms. Many producers who rejected offers from OTT platforms were also curious on knowing the status of the film's result.

According to the reports, both the films failed to impress the audiences. Those who watched the films expressed an opinion that the films could not make an impressive mark with the audiences.