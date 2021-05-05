Thalapathy's Tollywood debut with Vamshi Paidipally?

Vamshi Paidipally who has not yet committed any project after "Maharshi", has bagged a golden opportunity to direct Tamil Superstar. According to buzz, Vamshi has narrated a script to Thalapathy Vijay and the "Master" actor nodded his head for the script. The film marks Thalapathy's Tollywood debut with a straight Telugu film. The film will also be shot simultaneously in Tamil and it will have a simultaneous release. Ace producer-distributor Dil Raju is bankrolling the film under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.



Vijay's last outing "Master" did well in both the Telugu states. The film has earned over 14 Crore theatrical share in Telugu states in its full run. This indeed turned out to be a profitable venture for the filmmakers. With this success, Dil Raju has decided to do a straight Telugu film with Vijay and Vijay also said yes. A formal announcement of Thalapathy 66 is expected soon.

Vijay has "Thalapathy 65" which will be directed by Nelson, the film has Pooja Hegde as female lead and Anirudh as music director. The film was launched in March, however, its shoot was deferred due to the second wave of Covid-19. Post this film, Vijay would be making his T-town debut.