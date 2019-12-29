Trending :
Thaman's music studio in Bheemili

Thaman
Music director Thaman is on the rise in the movie industry now. The sensational music composer has been working on a series of exciting projects and...

Music director Thaman is on the rise in the movie industry now. The sensational music composer has been working on a series of exciting projects and all of them have become sensational hits.

The ace composer gets a lot of money from the Telugu film industry every year but surprisingly, he has not set up a studio here yet. Apparently, Thaman has a set up in Chennai and Bombay but has no studio in Hyderabad which is quite surprising.

Thaman says that Hyderabad has got the best singers but the instrument players and other orchestra members need to come from outside the city. However, Thaman revealed that he has got some land in Bheemili which he plans to use for a new recording studio for completion of small works there. The music director confirmed the same in a recent interview.

