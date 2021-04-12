'Thank You' in Italy for final schedule!

Tollywood: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is teaming up with director Vikram K Kumar, for an exciting film Thank You. The film's shoot is already in progress. The director-actor duo earlier did the film Manam. They are happy to collaborate once again. BVS Ravi penned the story for the film. The film will feature Naga Chaitanya in different looks. As per the reports, the final schedule is pending and the makers are planning to go to Italy for the shoot.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen as Mahesh Babu's fan in the film. The makers are very excited about bringing this story for the audiences in Telugu. Vikram K Kumar is also confident that the film will become a big hit.

The makers recently wrapped up a big schedule in Vizag. Most likely, the team will fly to Italy soon. Dil Raju is the film's producer.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya also has 'Love Story' ready for a grand release.