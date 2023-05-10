The First Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Will Be Out On This Date

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movies like Ustaad Bhagat Singh Vindodhaya Sitham and OG are trending on social media… As these movies are in the production stages and thus the makers are creating noise on Twitter and Instagram by dropping frequent updates. Off late, the makers of Ustaad movie shared a big news stating that the first glimpse of this most-awaited movie will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 11th May, 2023 @ 4:59 PM.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “This time, it's not just ENTERTAINMENT @PawanKalyan, like we all LOVE him #UstaadBhagatSingh FIRST GLIMPSE will BLAST YouTube on 11th MAY at 4.59 PM #UBSMassGlimpse”.

The poster has a clap board revealing the time and date of Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s first glimpse.

Going with the details of Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie, it is being directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has Bollywood’s ace actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aushutosh Rana in prominent roles.

Well, the makers of OG also dropped a crazy update regarding this movie last night…

They shared a pic of Pawan Kalyan and wrote, “Drama, Action, Love and Melody… A power-packed long schedule is now wrapped up! #OG #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormisComing”.

The power-packed long schedule of this movie has been wrapped up… Going with the details of the OG movie, it is being directed by Sujeeth and Pawan will be seen in a gangster role on this movie.

Pawan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama and it is being helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It has an ensemble cast of Nidhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Vikramjeet Virk and Koushik Mahata.