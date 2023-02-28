The shooting for Pawan Kalyan's next film will start on an auspicious day.

Popular actor Pawan Kalyan has announced a couple of exciting projects that are in the works. He is collaborating with two renowned directors, Harish Shankar and Sujeeth, for these upcoming films.

The latest update is that Pawan Kalyan will commence shooting for Harish Shankar's film, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh," on the 30th of March. This date marks the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, a significant festival in the Hindu calendar. The film's shooting will start on this day and is expected to proceed at a brisk pace.

After completing the initial phase of filming for "Ustaad Bhagat Singh," Pawan Kalyan will simultaneously begin shooting for Sujeeth's movie. This announcement has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the popular actor, who is known for his versatility and unique style.

Pawan Kalyan is all set to be a busy man in the coming months with back-to-back filming schedules for both films. Fans eagerly await the release of these movies, which promise to be full of action, drama, and entertainment.