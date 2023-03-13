The 'Tease' Of The Teaser From Naga Chaitanya And Krithi Shetty's 'Custody' Is Interesting

Tollywood's ace actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are all set to treat the movie buffs with their action entertainer Custody. The shooting of this movie is wrapped up a few days ago and even the dubbing sessions began. As the release date is nearing even the digital promotions are in full swing. Off late, the makers unveiled the teaser launch date and shared a promo ahead of its release…

Even Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty also shared the Custody 'Tease' on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the 'Tease', he also wrote, "This is just a tease not the teaser, there's more to come!! The HUNT will begin on 16th March at 4:51PM! https://youtu.be/h3lLY4gjXi8 #Custody #CustodyOnMay12 @vp_offl @IamKrithiShetty @thearvindswami @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srinivasaaoffl @realsarathkumar @SS_Screens".

The promo showcases Naga Chaitanya is locked in the prison under water… The teaser will be launched on 16th March @ 4:51 PM".

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. Well, the movie also has Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!



