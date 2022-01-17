The Warriorr: Ram Potheneni Announces His Next And Releases The First Look Poster Too

Tollywood's young and energetic hero Ram Potheneni grew fast in his career with his amazing screen presence and best picks. But he is away from the big screens for a couple of years due to his break and covid-19 lockdown. But now, he is back with a bang and announced his next movie along with releasing the first look poster… Being the much-awaited project of this season, there are many expectations on it.

Ram shared the first look poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The movie is titled as 'The Warrior' and Ram is essaying the cop role in this action thriller. He looked terrific in the poster sporting in cop attire. He is also seen holding the gun surrounded with other police officers. Sharing the poster he also wrote, "#RAPO19 is #𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐑𝐑 #RAPO19FirstLook".

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the poster on his Twitter page and confirmed it!

He wrote, "RAM POTHINENI - LINGUSAMY BILINGUAL TITLED 'THE WARRIORR'... #TheWarriorr is the title of director #Lingusamy's #Telugu-#Tamil bilingual... Costars #AadhiPinisetty and #KrithiShetty... Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. #RaPo19 #FirstLook poster..."

The Warriorr movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Lingusamy and is produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. Being a bi-lingual, Kollywood's ace actor Aadhi Pinishetty is essaying an important role in this movie being the deadly antagonist. Glam doll Krithi Shetty who is basking in the success of Shyam Singha Roy bagged another prestigious movie being the lead actress in this movie.

Going with the crew details, rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part.

Ram Potheneni suffered from a neck injury a few weeks back and now he is ok… Thus he is all excited to start his work and re-join 'The Warriorr' sets.