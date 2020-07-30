Theatre personalities condole Raavi Kondala Rao's death

Vijayawada: Actor, director, producer, journalist and a good humanist Raavi Kondala Rao, 88 years, died in a private hospital in Hyderabad due to cardiac arrest. Raavi Kondala Rao is having affinity with Vijayawada, particularly with Sumadhura Kala Niketan, a cultural organisation and also with Book Exhibition.

Kondala Rao had vast knowledge about film and his long association with Vijaya Vahini organization made him popular. He worked as in-charge for editorial department for Vijayachitra. He discharged duties as producer (supervising) for the movies like 'Brindavanam', 'Bhairava dewwpam' and 'Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam', produced by prestigious Vijaya Productions. He also penned for many films like Brindavanam, Pelli pustakam, Bhairava dweepam, Challani needa.

Kondala Rao was also a stage actor and director. Many of Vijayawada theatre lovers witnessed the plays of Raavi Kondala Rao along with his wife Radha Kumari during the comedy drama festival being organised by Sumadhura Kala Niketan.

Kukka pilla dorikindi, Pattalu tappina bandi, Dayyam, Nalugilla chavidi were some of his popular drama scripts. He also contributed much by scribbling many memorable books of which "Black and White" was won the prestigious Andhra Pradesh State Government Nandi award.

Apart from many felicitations Kondala Rao also received awards from 'Appa Jyosula – Vishnubhotla" foundation award and Jandhyala award from Sumadhura.

Raavi Konadala Rao's 'Telugu Master', a humorous show was well appreciated by all section of spectators including the movie legendary persons like Akkineni, NTR, and Gummadi.

While speaking to 'The Hans India' some of the theatre lovers expressed condolences.

Dr N Murali Krishna, Chairman, Sumadhura comedy playlet competitions said that they could not digest the news that Raavi Kondala Rao's demise and it's a great loss for Sumadhura Kala Niketan comedy drama festival. He also said that right from his first visit to Sumadhura in 1996, he never missed any year till now.

P Panduranga Rao, former station director, All India Radio, expressed his condolences and said the affinity with Raavi Kondala Rao and Radha Kumari is more than 50 years. He also said that Kondala Rao was a versatile personality having many cultural shades.

Dr MC Das, very close to Kondala Rao said that his acting career started with the playlet 'Kukka pilla dorikindi" written by Raavi Kondala Rao. He also added that the demise of the great person is loss not only to theatre but also to literary field.

S Narasa Raju, president, Sumadhura, P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, secretary, Sumadhura Kala Niketan, P Suryanarayana Murthy, Dr D Kailasa Rao, GRK Murthy, Dr GV Saradhi, PVD Prasads, Nandivada Nani, T Madhu Kumar, B Anjaneya Raju, Borra Naren, Hemadri Prasad, DA Sarma also paid respects to Raavi Kondala Rao and sympathised with the bereaved family members.