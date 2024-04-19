‘Tillu Square’ in OTT: blockbuster crime comedy to make digital debut on this date

The highly anticipated Telugu crime comedy film "Tillu Square," starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, is set to make its grand debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix. With Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead, the movie has already created waves at the box office, grossing over Rs. 125 crore.





Netflix has officially announced that "Tillu Square" will premiere on April 26, 2024, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. This move is aimed at catering to a wider audience base by offering dubbed versions of the film.





Apart from Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, the movie features a stellar cast including Neha Ssshetty and Prince Cecil in cameo roles, along with Priyanka Jawalkar, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, and Muralidhar Goud in prominent roles. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, "Tillu Square" promises to deliver entertainment galore with its blend of comedy and crime.





The music for this box office sensation has been composed by a talented trio comprising Ram Miriyala, Bheems Ceciroleo, and Achu Rajamani, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's release on the digital platform.



Fans of Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, as well as lovers of comedy and crime genres, are eagerly awaiting the premiere of "Tillu Square" on Netflix. With its star-studded cast, engaging storyline, and foot-tapping music, the film is poised to become a must-watch for audiences across different languages. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience as "Tillu Square" takes the digital world by storm.